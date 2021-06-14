DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the May 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of DLH stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $153.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.97. DLH has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. DLH had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DLH will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 7,383.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in DLH in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in DLH by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

