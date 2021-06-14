DMM: Governance (DMG) One Day Volume Tops $1.90 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.0521 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $1.90 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DMM: Governance

DMG is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

