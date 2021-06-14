DMScript Trading Up 30% This Week (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for about $0.0800 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a total market cap of $4.80 million and $508,966.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00062413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00174131 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00186959 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.39 or 0.01081546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,191.03 or 1.00066935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002711 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.