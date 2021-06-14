DOC.COM Trading Up 71.8% Over Last Week (MTC)

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. DOC.COM has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and $20,704.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOC.COM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DOC.COM has traded 71.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.60 or 0.00784527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00083011 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.36 or 0.07876105 BTC.

About DOC.COM

DOC.COM is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 765,689,062 coins. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . DOC.COM’s official website is doc.com . DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

