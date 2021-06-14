Dock Trading 18.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Dock coin can currently be bought for $0.0904 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dock has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. Dock has a market cap of $62.10 million and $18.44 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00100295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $319.84 or 0.00793960 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Dock

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,639,339 coins and its circulating supply is 686,914,993 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dock is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.