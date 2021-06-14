Doctors Coin (DRS) Hits Market Cap of $182.79 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $182.79 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00059744 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000530 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001310 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000086 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 104.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

