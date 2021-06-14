DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Raised by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,796 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.61% of DocuSign worth $240,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU opened at $252.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.27, a P/E/G ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.86 and a 12-month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,287 shares of company stock worth $13,953,658 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

