DODO (DODO) Price Down 18.2% Over Last Week

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. One DODO coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00003494 BTC on major exchanges. DODO has a market cap of $154.80 million and $23.13 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DODO has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00060885 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.46 or 0.00787203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.71 or 0.07984635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00083297 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

