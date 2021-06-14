Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion and approximately $1.68 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000819 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.80 or 0.00426605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011987 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000539 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,021,683,983 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

