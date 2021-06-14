Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stake Cut by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,176 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLB. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLB. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $100.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.63. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.32 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

