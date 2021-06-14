Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,919 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Dollar General worth $56,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,173,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $2,897,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $4,025,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DG traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $209.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,740. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.42.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

