Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,650,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,743 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.71% of Dollar Tree worth $188,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.5% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 15.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 310,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.8% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 20.0% in the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,518 shares of company stock worth $3,384,264. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DLTR opened at $100.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.55. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

