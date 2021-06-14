Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dollarama in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$62.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.33.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$55.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$17.30 billion and a PE ratio of 30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$55.17. Dollarama has a one year low of C$44.45 and a one year high of C$58.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total value of C$749,718.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,117,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,969,050.68. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,419.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

