Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,854 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 67,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 87,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 346.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 127,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 98,648 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.08.

Shares of D stock opened at $77.32 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.64, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

