Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. Sells 4,694 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. sold 4,694 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $70,832.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $435,331.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of DGICA traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $195.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Donegal Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,175,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 191,465 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 365,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Donegal Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 288,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 62,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Donegal Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Donegal Group by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 125,695 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

