Donut (DONUT) Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, Donut has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $101,001.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.00166406 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00185130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $415.67 or 0.01029747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,481.65 or 1.00286479 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

