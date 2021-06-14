Douglas Bruggeman Sells 833 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total transaction of $82,425.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,831.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Friday, May 28th, Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,000 shares of REX American Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $97,120.00.

REX American Resources stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.96. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,458. REX American Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $116.86. The stock has a market cap of $580.79 million, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.17.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Equities analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after acquiring an additional 85,354 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 48.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 107.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

