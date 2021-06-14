DoYourTip Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $533,181.75 and $13,408.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000914 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DoYourTip alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00152188 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002290 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.34 or 0.00647582 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DoYourTip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DoYourTip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.