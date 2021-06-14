Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Position Raised by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 65.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after buying an additional 515,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 514,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,670,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after buying an additional 119,151 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after buying an additional 45,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,066.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 94,125 shares in the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

NYSE RDY traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $74.17. 442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,449. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 10.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDY. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.