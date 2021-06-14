DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 482.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,491,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,582,038.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,728,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,212,655 shares of company stock valued at $58,618,175 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DKNG stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.12. 198,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,325,420. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.13. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.95.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

