Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) Short Interest Up 78.0% in May

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 261,100 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the May 13th total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 478,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DGNR stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGNR. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. EMJ Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth $6,236,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $2,922,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

