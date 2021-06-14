DragonVein Trading 6.6% Lower This Week (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $19.88 million and $4.71 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,093.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.25 or 0.01564462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.68 or 0.00428197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00052837 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001081 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 146.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,082,170 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

