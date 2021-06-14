Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Head to Head Contrast

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and D.R. Horton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Finders Homes N/A N/A N/A D.R. Horton 13.16% 25.71% 16.36%

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and D.R. Horton’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Finders Homes $1.13 billion 1.92 $79.09 million N/A N/A D.R. Horton $20.31 billion 1.56 $2.37 billion $6.16 14.28

D.R. Horton has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Finders Homes.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dream Finders Homes and D.R. Horton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Finders Homes 1 3 0 0 1.75 D.R. Horton 0 3 18 0 2.86

Dream Finders Homes presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.04%. D.R. Horton has a consensus price target of $93.62, suggesting a potential upside of 6.41%. Given D.R. Horton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe D.R. Horton is more favorable than Dream Finders Homes.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of D.R. Horton shares are held by institutional investors. 75.9% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of D.R. Horton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

D.R. Horton beats Dream Finders Homes on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh. It also operates as a licensed home mortgage broker that underwrites, originates, and sells mortgages to Prime Lending; and provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance. The company sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, and triplexes. It also provides mortgage financing services; and title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. In addition, the company constructs and owns multi-family rental properties; owns residential real estate, including ranch land and improvements; and owns and operates oil and gas assets. The company primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Arlington, Texas.

