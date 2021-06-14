Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (DIR.UN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE: DIR.UN):

6/3/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$15.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

6/1/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$15.50 price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst was given a new C$15.50 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst was given a new C$15.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

5/11/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst was given a new C$15.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.75 to C$15.00.

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$14.66. 500,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,766. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a twelve month low of C$10.18 and a twelve month high of C$14.85.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

