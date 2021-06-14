DREP [old] (DREP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $27.57 Million

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. DREP [old] has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP [old] coin can now be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DREP [old] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00059173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00022696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.32 or 0.00815988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00083351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.50 or 0.07889607 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00043143 BTC.

DREP [old] Profile

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.