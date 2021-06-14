DREP Price Reaches $1.96 on Top Exchanges (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. DREP has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00063256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022420 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $320.58 or 0.00792320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00084471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.72 or 0.07975002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00043174 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

