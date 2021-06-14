Drive Shack Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 58,322 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,743% compared to the typical volume of 3,164 call options.

Shares of DS stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.76. 16,930,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,706. The firm has a market cap of $346.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13. Drive Shack has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.02.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 2,175.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 823,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 787,453 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 1,181.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Drive Shack in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

