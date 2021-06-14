Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.75.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.
DRVN stock opened at $29.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
