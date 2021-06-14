DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Hits New 1-Year High at $448.80

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 448.80 ($5.86) and last traded at GBX 446.40 ($5.83), with a volume of 89788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 445.30 ($5.82).

SMDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 349 ($4.56).

Get DS Smith alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 420.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.05%.

About DS Smith (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.