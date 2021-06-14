DTE Energy to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.70 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $5.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.29. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $7.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $138.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DTE Energy has a one year low of $102.19 and a one year high of $145.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. First Command Bank purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

