DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Down 41.9% in May

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DTF traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,738. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73. DTF Tax-Free Income has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTF. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 449,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,876 shares in the last quarter. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.