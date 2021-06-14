DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading Up 1,027.6% This Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00038688 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022996 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007656 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

