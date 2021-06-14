Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Up 19.2% Over Last Week

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

