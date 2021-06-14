Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00062775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00166250 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00185934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.65 or 0.01029321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,250.12 or 0.99917122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002706 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

