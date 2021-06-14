DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Market Cap Reaches $16.08 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $16.08 million and approximately $576,567.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.50 or 0.00038598 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,480,989 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,436 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

