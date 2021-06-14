Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,844 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.12% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $11,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at about $9,074,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,436,000. Ratos AB acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,770,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 219.8% during the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 428,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,211,000 after buying an additional 294,746 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

DNB opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion and a PE ratio of 21.23.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

