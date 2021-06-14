Dynamic (DYN) Price Reaches $0.97 on Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002393 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $14.89 million and approximately $1,345.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,471.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.37 or 0.06464721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $640.16 or 0.01581756 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.92 or 0.00444552 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00147692 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.43 or 0.00695387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.67 or 0.00431593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005963 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00040378 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

