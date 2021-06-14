Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.94

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.94 and last traded at $56.91, with a volume of 45670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.52.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.65, a P/E/G ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,852 shares of company stock worth $6,736,586. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Dynatrace by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 37,739 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $4,954,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Dynatrace by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

