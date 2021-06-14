Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

DYN opened at $20.52 on Monday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -4.97.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

