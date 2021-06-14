Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Gap Up to $50.65

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.65, but opened at $52.91. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $51.32, with a volume of 1,504 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.32 million, a P/E ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 10,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $411,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,909,684 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

