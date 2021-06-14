East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the May 13th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ESSC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 57,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,388. East Stone Acquisition has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $10.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 77.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

East Stone Acquisition Company Profile

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

