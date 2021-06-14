East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the May 13th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ESSC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 57,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,388. East Stone Acquisition has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $10.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 77.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

