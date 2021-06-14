East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of East West Bancorp worth $21,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 75.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EWBC. Compass Point upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $72.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.26. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.