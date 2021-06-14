Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.
Shares of EMN stock opened at $125.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.90.
In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
