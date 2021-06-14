Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $125.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.90.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

