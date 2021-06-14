Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

NYSE EMN opened at $125.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.90. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $193,544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 495.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,608,000 after buying an additional 1,083,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,387,000 after buying an additional 630,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after buying an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,064,000 after buying an additional 325,431 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

