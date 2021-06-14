EasyFi (EASY) Price Tops $4.82 on Exchanges

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for about $4.82 or 0.00011999 BTC on exchanges. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $12.16 million and $1.08 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EasyFi

EasyFi (EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

