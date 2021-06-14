Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 82.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.9% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE ETN opened at $146.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.97. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $149.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.