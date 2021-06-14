Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the May 13th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

