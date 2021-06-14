eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,021 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in eBay by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,958 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in eBay by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,431 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in eBay by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,010 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $15,538,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 177,852 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $67.13 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $67.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

