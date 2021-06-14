eBoost (EBST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,449.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. eBoost has a market cap of $8.21 million and approximately $1,449.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.60 or 0.00442445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011703 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000529 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000105 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

