EDC Blockchain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $265,741.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $1.10 million and $265,741.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,486.77 or 0.99452076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00031652 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00064248 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000944 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007769 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.